Moyo embarks on generational project

BLACK Umfolosi founding member, Sotja Moyo, has embarked on a programme to preserve his legacy and that of his Kalanga culture by grooming up-and-coming artistes so he could pass on the baton to the next generation of musicians.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Moyo, who started his journey with Black Umfolosi in the 1980s, has been working on solo projects that have seen him producing six albums.

The latest offering, Luyalalo, is Kalanga jazz album launched early this month.

“My passion in the music industry is to leave a landmark which will be a positive legacy to the next generations. This will help them know and be proud of who they are, especially to young people from my community,” Moyo told NewsDay Life & Style.

Moyo said he has taken time to catch them young so they could take after him.

“I am currently training young people to prepare them to take over my objectives of promoting and reviving our Kalanga language through music and traditional dances,” he said.

Moyo said some artistes neglect the coming generation to an extent of passing on or retiring without sharing knowledge with them.

“So, planting a dream in the young ones, I feel is the key to keeping the dream and legacy alive. Some neglect the young generation and once they retire or pass on, they take everything with them,” he said.

He said he was setting up a recording studio to specialise in recording traditional music and dances.

Moyo recalled the golden era of his youth when he played traditional music while his colleagues were drawn by robot and pansula dances.

“It has now taken me to all continents of the world. But if I had done foreign music, it would never have been possible,” he said.