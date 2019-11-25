Triangle ease their relegation woes

Triangle…(2)3

ZPC Kariba….0

Triangle dismissed 10-man ZPC Kariba in a Castle Lager Premier League match at Gibbo Stadium yesterday to ease their relegation woes.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

ZPC Kariba marksman Munyaradzi Kunyarimwe was given the marching orders on the 35th minute for rough play and the victors failed to recover from that setback.

Triangle scored through Gift Bhero on the 20th minute while Collins Dhuwa added the second with Ralph Kawondera sealing ZPC Kariba’s fate two minutes after the break.

Despite being one man down, the visitors played some good football, but the Taurai Mangwiro-coached side captalised on the numbers. The win was a good relief for Mangwiro as his side had gone for half a dozen matches without winning.

Mangwiro praised his boys before saluting Kawondera for a good season after scoring his 12th league goal of the campaign.

“The win was good for everyone at Triangle and will boost my players’ morale. I hope the season will end on a high note,” he said “Kawondera is a very important player; he can play anywhere in the field; he is a kind of player every coach wants in his team.”