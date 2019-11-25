Hwange on the brink

Hwange……..(2)2

Herentals…..(3)3

Hwange inched closer to the dreaded relegation chop after they succumbed to pressure from Herentals, conceding three goal to two during a Premier Soccer League match played at the Colliery Stadium yesterday.

By Tinashe Mungazi

Hwange hit the ground running with an early goal, courtesy of a penalty from Nomore Chinyerere after Gerald Ndlovu who was pulled down in the box.

Herentals levelled the scores on the seventh minute through Blessing Maunganidze after a sizzling shot from Blessing Majairira was fumbled by Hwange goalkeeper Taimon Mvula.

With the two teams tied, a charged up Herentals escalated their fight for a lead as the pair of Maunganidze and Majairira gave Chipangano defence a tough time.

Five minutes before the break, Herentals striker and team owner Innocent Benza hammered home off a pass by Bhingala.

The second half saw a besieged Chipangano turning the heat on the College Boys with Chinyerere proving to be the main threat.

The home side’s pressure paid off on the 47th minute after a Prince Tafiremutsa blunder resulted in Gilbert Zulu flicking the ball into the net.

Hwange coach Nation Dube described his boys’ performance as a disaster, arguing that they failed to maintain the edge of scoring first.

“I cannot say there is something that went well. All I can say is that it was disaster; we defended badly. We are going to fight through the remaining three games to avoid the chop.”

His counterpart, Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva applauded the inspiration and fighting spirit that his boys had drawn following 48-year-old Benza’s amazing goal.

“I would attribute this win to the fighting spirit that the boys displayed, especially coming back after conceding an early goal. The aspect of fighting to avoid relegation dawned on them. To add to that, Benza also offered the much needed motivation with his good passes and subsequent goal.”