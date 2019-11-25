Mushowani drop to Division One

Madziwa-based side Mushowani Stars’ one-year flirtation with the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League came to an end after they became the first team to be officially relegated following a 3–0 home defeat to TelOne at Trojan Mine yesterday.

By Munyaradzi Madzokere

Mushowani brought Premiership football back to Mashonaland Central province after they won the Nothern Region Division League title last year.

The dream was to emulate defunct former Bindura Premiership moneybags, Mwana Africa, who stormed into the Premier Soccer League in 2006 and won the CBZ Cup, proceeding to represent Zimbabwe in the Caf Confederation Cup.

However, their stay was far from rosy amid reports of financial woes while they had to play their home matches in Harare for the first half of the season before Trojan Mine Stadium was homologated.

Mushowani also lost their best player Evans Katema during the mid-season transfer, who at that time was the second top scorer in the league. And the price they had to pay was demotion back to the less fashionable Northern Region Division One League.

The defeat to TelOne means that the Newman Mashipe-coached side remain rooted at the bottom of the log standings with 30 points and can no longer reach the 38 points that Bulawayo Chiefs have even if they win their last two matches.

Just above Mushowani are Hwange who are on 33 points, but have a game in hand while Yadah 16th with 35 points and Harare City occupy the final relegation spot.