Jan Jam hails Jah Prayzah deal

The deal recently signed between Jah Prayzah and fashion house Jan Jam could be one of the best engagements in the local arts industry following overwhelming response from music fans and fashion enthusiasts.

Jan Jam director Cynthia Bizure revealed that the deal has opened great avenues for the fashion brand. Jah Prayzah’s reach to many fans has resulted in a new reach for Jan Jam.

Bizure said they are receiving various clients through Jah Prayzah’s network.

“Soon after signing the deal, we started receiving inquiries from people who had learnt about our fashion brand through Jah Prayzah,” said Bizure.

“Many people now want to be associated with Jan Jam because of Jah Prayzah. We have witnessed brisk business from Jah Prayzah’s network and I foresee out clientele base growing bigger because of the programmes that we will do as part of the deal.”

Bizure said they will dress Jah Prayzah for his professional and personal engagements because the musician has become part of Jan Jam family.

She said many people in Jan Jam’s network have embraced Jah Prayzah as one of their own.

“There are various people in the Jan Jam family. Previously, some of them did not follow Jah Prayzah because of different music tastes. Now that he is part of the family, those people will automatically become his fans. We are one big family with members that support each other,” said Bizure.

Jah Prayzah’s manager Keen Mushapaidze celebrated the deal, saying the results had come earlier than expected.

“The family is growing fast. When you have a partnership with a big brand, the results do not need a long time to manifest.

We have been going around with brand Jan Jam and realised it is a popular brand,” said Mushapaidze.

“Many fashionistas from Jan Jam have become part of the JP family. It is a case of two families joined together to become one big community.

These are partnerships that are needed in the arts industry. We wish other brands in the arts industry could learn from Jan Jam.

They do their things professionally and we are proud to be part of them.”

Although finer details of the deal are private, Bizure said the engagement with Jah Prayzah is a special one that is different from her previous projects with other artistes.

Jah Prayzah is one of the most-followed musicians in the country at the moment.

He has managed to maintain a position in the country’s top five of local music.

Through hard work and persistence, the gangly singer has penetrated the international market and won collaborations with some of the big names on the continent.

Having duets with the likes of Davido, Diamond Platnumz, Yemi Alade and Mafikizolo has taken the brand Jah Prayzah to a good regional position.