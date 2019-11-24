Crafting the perfect foreign policy

In his 1946 essay titled “A Nice Cup of Tea’” George Orwell proffers 11 “outstanding points” in making the perfect cup.

The first two points — in essence — are that good tea is Indian tea but the teapot should be made of china.

The term “china” comes from its country of origin while India is known for producing some of the best teas in the world. When one combines the mastery of the two countries, perfected over thousands of years, the result is a perfect cup of tea.

I was reminded of Orwell’s nice cup of tea “philosophy” while reflecting on how Zimbabwe’s foreign policy has evolved from the First to the Second Republic.

Crafting foreign policy could be akin to making that perfect cup of tea.

But first, let’s talk to public perception.

The hullaballoo on social media over a variance in Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube’s National Budget Statement and figures from the Chinese Embassy on how much Harare received from Beijing as development partner support in 2019, is telling.

A number of Zimbabweans still believe that the country’s foreign policy is anchored on the “Look East” philosophy.

Twimbos, those vibrant Zimbabweans on Twitter, went to town over what they perceived to be a spit in the face of Harare’s foreign policy thrust.

Importantly, the two countries are now engaged with establishing a common accounting position, as reported by The Herald on Wednesday; meaning agreed figures will be made public soon.

However, it is important to understand that the major source of Zimbabwe’s foreign policy is Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, the President of the Republic.

As chief maker and articulator of Zimbabwe’s foreign policy, President Mnangagwa mapped out how the country would interface with the world in his inaugural speech of November 2017.

He said Harare would re-engage and reconnect with countries that had over the years become seemingly distant or hostile to Zimbabwe. In this regard, the re-engagement thrust would focus on countries like the United States of America, Great Britain, European Union (EU) member states and other Western nations. A rapprochement thrust would cover international organisations, mainly the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank (WB).

It was quite clear from President Mnangagwa’s inaugural speech and ensuing foreign policy statement that Zimbabwe had taken a neo-liberal turn.

To highlight this fundamental change on the country’s political landscape, he promised a raft of reforms in enhancing democratic space, citizen participation and the upholding of civil liberties.

The holding of free and fair elections in July 2018 was key in projecting this liberal stance, and so are austerity measures being implemented by Treasury, as well as market liberalisation and ease of doing business reforms.

Importantly, President Mnangagwa, while maintaining and enhancing relations with the Far East, chose his own path, a path different from his predecessor, the late Robert Mugabe, who “looked East” in response to a Western backlash over the Land Reform Programme.

The thinking that certain countries are not true friends of Zimbabwe simply because they donated less to the country when compared to perceived enemies is hollow. Two major reasons explain why. The first is that there is a lot more to friendship at international level than receiving donations; in fact, the dependency syndrome is one of the reasons why Africa is in a such mess right now.

In 2008, China — for the first and only time — exercised its veto at the United Nations Security Council for an African country, Zimbabwe. Britain and the US were seeking permission of the UN to impose sanctions on Zimbabwe. China, and of course Russia, said “No”.

No donation is bigger than that, a lifeline in the UN Security Council.

The second point is that relations with Western countries are thawing. Just last week, the second session of the Zimbabwe-EU dialogue was held in Harare, with the bloc pledging to consider increased financial assistance next year in light of reforms being implemented by Harare.

It’s not a competition. Zimbabwe wants to be friends with everyone who wants to be friends with Zimbabwe.

Just as friends, every country is important. From every country, Zimbabwe has something to learn, to give and to receive. Relations are mutual and not dependent.

We must begin to liberate our minds from the curse of self-entitlement to donations. Our country is endowed with all the resources we need to revive our economy. The comments on Twitter last week point to a sad scenario whereby we actually are beginning to believe that there is some form of glory in being supported by others and not the other way around.

The diplomatic offensive by President Mnangagwa has already scored major milestones with investors taking up opportunities in the country. Investor interest is being driven by reforms being instituted by Government to refocus and grow the economy.

Zimbabwe exported US$4 billion worth of goods last year with more than 60 percent being generated by the mining sector, mainly gold and platinum. In the mining sector, the country is poised for a US$12 billion export industry by year 2023 with a number of investors either having signed agreements or about to sign.

If the IMF and the WB eventually come on board, the country could do wonders as it is now moving out of the pure austerity programme and headed towards economic growth driven by increased production.

However, to succeed, we need friends.

Globalisation has transformed the international system. Interconnectivity outside of traditional state-to-state conduct is increasing by the day. Non-state actors have also taken an interest in Zimbabwe.

We only undermine ourselves as Zimbabweans by tormenting, on social media, representatives of countries that have stood with us since the days of the liberation struggle. Countries that not only provided monetary and material support to our liberation war, but were the major architects and inspiration of liberation ideology.

We need them, and we need others too. Where we cannot cooperate with them, we can do so with others. We can have as many friends under the sun without offending any.

If you want a perfect cup of tea, like George Orwell, you need both China and India. That’s how the world works.