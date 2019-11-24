Zanu-PF thanks nation for praying for VP Chiwenga

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

ZANU-PF secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo has thanked Zimbabweans for praying for Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who was hospitalised in China for four months.

Vice President Chiwenga arrived back home early Saturday morning.

On Saturday morning, President Mnangagwa and First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa visited VP Chiwenga’s home where they expressed delight at VP Chiwenga’s recovery.

In a statement, Cde Khaya Moyo said: “The revolutionary party welcomes home the indomitable Vice President Retired General Dr Constantino Chiwenga after a spell in the People’s Republic of China for medical attention.

“The Vice President is also the second secretary of the party. I have no doubt that every patriotic Zimbabwean is filled with warm delight for his recovery and return. God is great and we praise him with great reverence, he is indeed worth the praise. The party further expresses its superlative gratitude to His Excellency Cde Mnangagwa for facilitating necessary arrangements for VP Chiwenga’s treatment.

“This is exemplary leadership and comradeship. The revolutionary Zanu-PF wishes the revered Vice President excellent health, rewarding duty performance and long life. Forward with unity, peace and development.”

Cde Khaya Moyo hailed cordial relations between Zimbabwe and China.

“China is indeed our all-weather friend and we appreciate the medical services rendered to our Vice President,” he said.

Speaking to journalists upon his arrival, VP Chiwenga said: “I feel very good and I would want to thank all Zimbabweans for their prayers whilst I was away. Many people prayed for me and I would really want to appreciate it.

“I would also want to thank His Excellency the President who managed to speak to his brother, President Xi, that I manage to get treatment in the People’s Republic of China. The treatment went on very well, extremely well and I am feeling much better, fit and I think everything possible was done and I am much better and raring to go and join the team in building our country.”

VP Chiwenga implored all Zimbabweans to work towards improving the fortunes of the country.

“To our leadership, let us work to achieve the vision our President has set for 2030. Let’s work with him tirelessly to ensure everything is achieved.”