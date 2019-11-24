Police warn gang terrorising Harare

A 16-member gang went on a rampage in the capital on Friday night, assaulted and injured three uniformed police officers before they broke into a few shops along Leopold Takawira and Rezende streets where they stole cellular phones and other wares before getting away with a police radio.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has warned that it is only a matter of time before the law catches up with the gang that is attacking police officers and robbing members of the public in the CBD.

The robbed a civilian of US$100 and $1 900.

In a statement, Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the police would stop at nothing to bring the criminals to book and sanitise the CBD.

“Suddenly a group of 16 male adults who are yet to be identified emerged at the corner of Rezende Street and Speke Avenue. One of the gang members started to assault one of the police officers with open hands, whilst the other two officers escaped unhurt and sought refuge at a Harare City Council yard.

“A police communication radio was stolen in the process,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

The Assistant Commissioner said the criminals then proceeded to Engen Service Station at the corner of Albion and Leopold Takawira Streets where they severely assaulted two uniformed police officers who were on their way home.

“The officers were rescued by a member of the security services and later took shelter inside a food outlet,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“In the process, a Gee Investment Shop near the service station was looted of various cellphones.

“The criminals moved to Julius Nyerere Way where they robbed an unidentified man of US$100 and ZW$1 900 after assaulting him.”

The three police officers were on patrol along Speke Avenue, going towards Leopold Takawira. – ZBC