LPG gas use to hit 50 million kgs

Ray Bande, Senior Reporter

The use of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in Zimbabwe is expected to hit 50 million kilograms mark per year as electricity power outages worsen, Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authorirty (ZERA) official has said.

Not so long ago, the use of LPG in the country was in its infancy as citizens were mainly sceptical about the safety of LPG usage, especially in homes.

But persisting electricity load shedding left the Zimbabwean populace finding alternative energy sources.

In an interview on the sidelines of a ZERA consumer education and awareness outreach programme in Chikanga high density surburb in Mutare today, the nation’s power regulators’ Customer Services Manager Engineer Nobert Matarutse confirmed that they are expecting the gas consumption levels to be not less than 50 million kgs per year.

“Judging by the historical information at hand whereby we consumed 38 kilograms by the end of 2018, we are expecting not less than 50 million kilograms this year. I am sure we all agree that there has been increased usage of LPG because of the increased electricity load shedding in the country. In 2018 it was actually better in term of load shedding,” he said.

ZERA is on a whirlwind tour around the country educating communities on efficient and affordable use of energy in the backdrop of stepped ZESA electricity charges.

The country’s energy regulatory authority is also reaching customers on safe usage of LPG, being a polluter alternative source of energy.

Eng Matarutse said Zera was carrying out outreach programmes to promote the use of LPG throughout the country.

“We are moving big time in training and awareness that even the rural people should also see the convenience of LPG.

It is clean, safe and instantaneous meaning that when you switch it on heat will be there and if you switch it off heat will be gone. So you also see that it’s economic unlike an electric stove that when you switch it off it remains hot, all that energy you would have paid for but you don’t need it. LPG is a very good form of energy to use so we are promoting that to people who are even in the out laying areas so that they also jump onto it hence its growth,” he said.

While the formation of the Zimbabwe LPG Association was expected go a long way towards regulating the industry, there has been many fly by night and unlisenced LPG retailers.

Speaking at the same function, ZERA Regional Compliance Officer Technical Mr Musarurwa Nerwanda said 13 illegal retailer have been arrested in Mutare in the energy regulatory bodys’ clampdown on unlisenced LPG trader.

“We are really serious in promoting consumption of quality energy products and to that end we have made 13 arrests with the help of ZRP here in Mutare. Five of them have since gone past court processes and we await the outcome of the remaining cases. We strongly urge citizens to get LPG from registered retailers,” he said.

ZERA petroleum and infrastructure engineer Andrew Gure early this year is one record in a media interview saying usage of LPG has been on an upward trend since the organisation started collecting data on LPG usage since 2010.

“When we started taking figures I think we were at about 5 000kgs per year (in terms of LPG usage) in 2010 and then we increased annually up to 2018 when we went up to something like 38 000kgs per year,” he said.

Eng Gure however, said usage of LPG was only concentrated in urban settlements culminating to the ratio of consumption per person in the country being at its lowest compared to other countries.

“We are still far from the benchmark of other countries (in terms of LPG use). We are talking of countries where the average usage per person is 10kgs (kilogrammes) per person. We are basically looking at the population versus the total LPG usage.

“There are people who are not using it at all so they then pull the average down. In countries where that ratio goes to 12kgs per person it means there is massive and widespread use by everyone even in the rural areas but here it is only concentrated in urban areas,” he said.

Uses of LPG include residential cooking, heating water and vehicle fuel. Propane-LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) uses for commercial purposes include LPG applications like petrochemical feedstock, aerosol propellant, air conditioning refrigerant and as fuel for power generators.