Prayer is important: First Lady

Fatima Bulla

Worshippers should continue praying in order to unlock blessings for the country, First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has said.

She made the exhortation to congregants gathered for the Mega 3 All-Night Prayer — convened by Daughters of Virtue (DOV) — at the National Sports Stadium on Friday.

Daughters of Virtue is an interdenominational programme for women.

It capped a marathon prayer session for the First Lady, who earlier in the day took part at the National Day of Prayer at State House.

“Vana vangu, ndinokudai! Rambai muchinamata (My children, I love you! Continue praying),” she told the gathering at the stadium.

The meeting was punctuated by praise and worship music and prayers led by various spiritual leaders, who sought intercession over various issues affecting the country.

The First Lady, together with the crowd, also participated in declarations and decrees.

Visiting Kenyan reverend, Lucy Natasha, took the opportunity to give Amai Mnangagwa a prayer shawl.

“The Bible says you have to give honour where it is due. Therefore, it is an honour to meet the mother of the nation, a humble woman who loves God.

“We love you, we celebrate you, we pray for you and the President,” Rev Natasha said, as the First Lady gestured in acknowledgement.

This is not the first time for the First Lady to attend the DOV prayer session, which is led by Prophetess Memory Matimbire.

In April this year, she joined the prayer group at a mountain in the high-density suburb of Glen Norah B.

Her message was for women to intercede for the nation so that peace, unity, harmony and development would prevail.

Last week, despite her packed scheduled, she made time for Friday’s event.

“I had come to worship with you. Can you release me as I have more work I need to do,” she said.

Also in attendance at the vigil was AFM in Zimbabwe Rev Amon Madawo, Evangelist Paul Saungweme, Apostle Batsirayi Java and Pastor Grace Kapswara.