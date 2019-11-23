Binga DCC redeployed for hobnobbing with NGOs, MDC

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

BINGA district development co-ordinator Lydia Banda-Ndethi has reportedly been re-deployed to Bulawayo following accusations that she has been working with non-governmental organisations and opposition councillors in the area without clearance.

Sources privy to the matter told Southern Eye Weekender that Banda-Ndethi was caught in a Catch 22 situation as the opposition MDC had 24 out of the 25 councillors in Binga, making it impossible for her to ignore the opposition as the district development co-ordinator.

The source said one of the allegations raised was that Banda-Ndethi failed to show up at a rally that was addressed by ailing Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga earlier this year.

When approached for comment at her new offices in Bulawayo on Thursday, Banda-Ndethi said she was not authorised to speak to the media.

According to the source, Banda-Ndethi is said to have attended Chiwenga’s rally, but did not stay for long during the briefing as she had to attend another meeting.

“Banda-Ndethi later attended a function where there was an ambassador who was donating to the community. She received the donation on behalf of the community as it was her duty to monitor development in the district,” the source said.

On working with NGOs, another source said: “The other allegation was that Banda-Ndethi attended non-governmental organisations functions which were taking place in her district. But it was her duty to monitor those NGO projects.”

Contacted for comment yesterday, Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs minister Richard Moyo said the redeployment was normal.

“It is just redeployment, anyone can be transferred from one area to another,” he said.

“People who allege she was victimised for working with the MDC are actually biased. We, as MPs, work with MDC councillors and there is no problem,” Moyo said, adding civil servants could be moved especially when there are complaints from the community.