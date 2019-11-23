How does drug addiction and abuse affect society as a whole?

COMMUNITIES with high levels of drug abuse usually also have increased levels of crime and violence, accompanied by higher levels of domestic and child abuse and neglect. The prevalence of “drugged” driving in which the driver of a vehicle has taken a mind-altering substance has risen significantly. Similar to the problem of driving under the influence of alcohol, drugged driving is harder to detect at a traffic stop and as such the individual may continue driving and cause a terrible accident. Drug abuse also had a financial effect. Millions of dollars are spent every year by governments and individuals dealing with the consequences of use. Hospitals and rehabilitation centre stays, outbreaks of disease and increased homelessness all have a significant financial impact.

Looking back home, we are witnessing a large number of school drop outs, youth delinquency activities, rapes in the form of vuzu party activities, rowdy and violent and irresponsible youths, these leading to breaking of families and other stress related sicknesses on the parents and guardians. Suicides and unfinished courses in institutes of higher learning. Those we have sent to universities, whether local or abroad, they have all surfaced with drug induced psychosis or even worse with a mental health problem that is irreversible. Then you consider the cost of raising a child and taking them through all that life training and at the end they are irrelevant to all the efforts.

What happens if a pregnant woman abuses drugs?

Many drugs pass through the placenta and affect the foetus. Crack cocaine, prescription opioids including methadone, hydrocodone, and oxycodone, heroin or methamphetamine use can cause a baby to be born addicted to those drugs. Alcohol use can result in lowered birth weight and physical deformities as well as developmental and intellectual problems. Cocaine use can result in congenital disabilities. Hallucinogens such as LSD, ketamine, and MDMA may cause miscarriage or premature delivery. The emerging of these orgy drug parties under the “vuzu” banner will lead to the rise of the birthing of deformed babies if not an infertile generation.

How can I help a person who is abusing drugs?

No matter what excuses a person makes, abusing addictive drugs or other substance such as alcohol, inhalants is dangerous and damaging to themselves and other people around them. Many addicts fail to see the damage they are creating around them, and eventually, the problem grows until they are unable or unwilling to find a solution for themselves. At this point, finding a drug rehabilitation specialist, a support group and a drug rehabilitation centre may be the only solution.

What does drug abuse cost?

The financial consequences of drug addiction represent a clear and present danger for any country, individual or family dealing with it. America through its social programmes is spending over 416 billion United States dollars in dealing with drug and alcohol abuse. On average it costs about plus ten thousand United States dollars to take one through a drug withdrawal programme plus forty five thousand for a full handling of rehabilitation.

For more information and help call or WhatsApp +263772399734 or email mthae4jesus@gmail.com and join the Rechabites in creating a drugs-free healthy and productive society.

– Mthandazo Ndlovu — Drug Prevention and Rehabilitation Specialist, Addictions Counsellor, Adolescent Counsellor, Professional Counsellor.