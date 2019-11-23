Prof Moyo, Chamisa push for SA mediated dialogue

Nelson Chamisa

Self-exiled G40 kingpin Professor Jonathan Moyo and MDC-ALLIANCE leader Mr Nelson Chamisa have allegedly written a letter to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and selected SADC leaders requesting for them to push for exclusive dialogue between President Mnangagwa and Mr Chamisa, outside the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad).

The letter dubbed “Open Letter to President Ramaphosa” was not sent through official channels, but has been distributed to five newspapers, among them the Sunday Times for publication on Sunday, Kenyan sources said.

President Ramaphosa is especially targeted since he is taking over the African Union chairmanship in January next year.

“Chamisa and Moyo have agreed that they would not send the letter to the Presidents of Mozambique, Zambia, Malawi and Angola, claiming that ‘the regimes in these countries are as repressive as Zimbabwe.’

“Although they initially wanted to exclude President Masisi of Botswana from the list of recipients of the letter, Chamisa assured Moyo that the Khama remnants in the BDP would be in a position to push Botswana towards a more friendly posture.

“Chamisa and Moyo were advised by US officials to embark on a diplomatic offensive against the rising anti sanctions sentiments, ahead of the AU Summit in January 2020,’’ said the sources.

However, the initiative is unlikely to succeed as African countries are convinced that the sanctions are not justified.

MDC secretary-general Mr Charlton Hwende yesterday said; “My president Chamisa is very clear in engaging SADC leaders to mediate between Zanu-PF and MDC-A.

‘There is need for dialogue between the two major political parties in Zimbabwe to take the country forward.”

Analysts and political leaders have criticised the MDC-A leader for continuing to insist on dialogue between President Mnangagwa and himself outside POLAD.

Recently, Mr Chamisa approached bishop of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) Nehemiah Mutendi to facilitate dialogue with President Mnangagwa.

National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) leader Professor Lovemore Madhuku said if the MDC-A was serious about dialogue with Zanu-PF, it should do so through Polad.

“Polad provides that platform where two political parties can discuss certain issues without the involvement of other players.

“MDC-A should realise that they are the only party missing from the framework.

“They are welcome to join us. Sadc recognises Polad and so who are they to condemn the platform.

“This country does not belong to ZANU-PF and MDC-A only, other parties constitute almost five percent, which is a big number,” said Professor Madhuku

Political analyst Mr Tafadzwa Mugwadi said it was interesting that Mr Chamisa was pushing for a parallel process that excluded other players at a time when the Polad platform had been endorsed by progressive forces.

“That only serves to show that he is aware that he is fast losing relevance even among his kingmakers in the vanguard. He should sort out his own problem than hiding behind the excuse of bilateral discussions with President Mnangagwa,” he said.

MDC-T vice president Obert Gutu said MDC-A should appreciate the efforts of local co-conveners of Polad led by retired Justice Selo Nare from the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission and Mrs Margaret Sangarwe from the Zimbabwe Gender Commission to initiate the dialogue process.

“These two individuals are not only proud Zimbabweans, they are also people of impeccable integrity and credentials.

“This attitude of always wanting and preferring foreign things at the expense of our own home-grown solutions and ideas is clearly indicative of low self-esteem and self-hate. Dreaming of a foreign convenor to chair Polad is like experiencing a torrid and horrible nightmare.

“That is not going to happen. Zimbabweans will manage dialogue amongst themselves.

“They don’t need a foreigner to handle their dialogue,” said Mr Gutu.

Professor Richard Chinomona said Zimbabwe needed every patriotic citizen to contribute the best of his or her ability towards rebuilding the nation.

“The dialogue process should be done in the spirit of love for our country that should take precedence over our own personal political, economic or other ambitions.

“There should be no special treatment of certain individuals or groups.

“These platforms could be political such as Polad, churches and business among other platforms,” he said.

Professor Chinomona said Government should put together all these views and concretise them into policies, programmes and activities that promote peace, stability and prosperity for the common good of all.

“I think it is myopic for any one individual or group of individuals to think that they hold the keys to Zimbabwe’s economic challenges,” he said

Polad member, Rebuild Party of Zimbabwe leader Reverent Everesto Chikanga said MDC-A should not use Polad as a sticking point for dialogue with Zanu-PF.

“President Mnangagwa is everyone’s President. Chamisa is free to engage President Mnangagwa, but he should recognise him as the President of Zimbabwe first. If we are looking for a national dialogue that will take our country forward, Polad is the only platform.

“It has already been endorsed by the international community, including Sadc and the AU among others. President Mnangagwa is saying everyone should join Polad.

“If he is serious about dialogue, Chamisa should do so,” said Rev Chikanga. – Herald