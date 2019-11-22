Do or die affair in relegation battles

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

YADAH coach Genesis Mangombe insists his team will win all their remaining three games and survive the dreaded chop.

The Prophet Walter Magaya-owned side are deep in the relegation mud and will be hoping to take their tally to 35 points this afternoon when they face Harare City at Rufaro.

Yadah are on 32 points, four from safety, with three games remaining before the season ends.

And Mangombe believes his troops are good enough to survive the axe.

Yet, they could be actually relegated this weekend should they lose to Lloyd Chitembwe’s Harare City and their rivals win their encounters.

“We know the situation very well. It is something very fragile at the moment.

“We are still in with a chance, but we cannot afford to drop points at this juncture,’’ said Mangombe.

“The match against Harare City is a must-win at all costs. I know Harare City are also not yet safe from demotion and they will try to secure their place in the league with a win over us on Saturday (today).

“We will play to the best of our abilities. This is the time we have to put our backs on the wall and say, we are ready to die for the badge.

“We are ready to fight for our lives. This is a matter of life and death.”

Harare City, on 37 points, are not safe from the drop.

Bulawayo Chiefs, one of the teams heavily tipped to fall by the way side, entertain title-chasing Chicken Inn at Luveve this afternoon.

But, Mushowani could, as well end their flirtation with top-flight football after just one season if they fail to beat TelOne at home tomorrow. Another potentially-explosive relegation battle features Herentals and Hwange at the Colliery tomorrow.

Neither side can afford to drop points as the struggle for survival continues.

Fixtures

Today: Bulawayo Chiefs v Chicken Inn (Luveve), Harare City v Yadah (Rufaro)

Tomorrow: Black Rhinos v Ngezi Platinum (Rufaro), CAPS v Dynamos (NSS), Mushowani v TelOne (Trojan Mine), Hwange v Herentals (Colliery), Triangle v ZPC Kariba (Gibbo), Highlanders v Manica (BF), Chapungu v FC Platinum (Ascot)