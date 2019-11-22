Emotions run high at National Day of Prayer

Tendai Rupapa Senior Reporter

HUNDREDS of worshippers yesterday openly wept during the National Day of Prayer at State House in Harare when a man draped in the country’s flag sat before them in chains symbolising many problems bedevilling the country.

The National Day of Prayer was launched last month and is being spearheaded by the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa

The First Lady planned the event with different churches countrywide after recognising the different contributions made by churches in nation building, upholding morality, fostering unity and peace.

The “bondage-free Zimbabwe act” which was performed by Vision Protectors Ministry-led by Apostle Violet Magombo, brought everyone present, including the First Lady, to tears.

The performance showed that 39 years after being freed from British colonial rule, Zimbabwe was confronted with severe challenges that can be overcome through prayers only.

While the country has strengthened its resolve to boost production across almost all economic sectors, the efforts are not paying off because of sanctions that were imposed by the West.

The country is also experiencing droughts and natural disasters like Cyclone Idai that hit Manicaland Province and destroyed villages, killed hundreds of people and livestock.

Unemployment is also a major challenge in the country where thousands of people are not employed as companies have closed down owing to the harsh economic climate caused by sanctions.

This is the second time the National Day of Prayer, a non-political gathering, has been held at State House by hundreds of congregants, bishops, pastors and heads of various churches, led by Amai Mnangagwa.

During the launch of the first event, the First Lady urged people to regularly pray for the nation and said it was the beginning of regular such meetings every month.

The gathering prayed for unity and love among all Zimbabweans, the country to increase its fruitfulness, for Zimbabwe to be a healthy nation and for productivity in all sectors. Yesterday, the worshippers prayed against natural calamities and all disease outbreaks.

Amai Mnangagwa addressed the gathering in Shona, praising God’s greatness and protection for those that believe in him.

“Mwari hamuna ukoni, muri musiki nemuchengeti wevanhu vose, mupi wenyasha dzomweya nepanyama. Tumirai makomborero, rudo, nyasha, kugarisana nekubatsirana savanhu venyu. Mwari ivai netsitsi nengoni pamusoro pedu, nemhuri dzedu, nenyika yedu yamakatipa inonzi Zimbabwe,” she prayed.

The First Lady said the National Day of Prayer will be taken to other provinces to ensure everyone’s involvement and the need to promote peace countrywide.

She joined other congregants in writing down their prayer requests, pleading with God to free and heal Zimbabwe basing on a Bible verse 2 Kings 19 verse 14-16 which reads; “Hezekiah received the letter from the messengers and read it. Then he went up to the temple of the LORD and spread it out before the LORD. And Hezekiah prayed to the LORD: ‘LORD, the God of Israel, enthroned between the cherubim, you alone are God over all the kingdoms of the earth. You have made heaven and earth. Give ear, LORD, and hear; open your eyes, LORD, and see’.”

Bishops, pastors, overseers and other church leaders took turns to preach and pray on the selected prayer points, calling on the nation to look up to the heavens for solutions to the problems Zimbabwe is facing.

In a message laden with hope for the future success of the country, Overseer Coliwe Charukwa from AFM walked to the podium with a basket full of fruits, symbolising a fruitful future for the country.

She said Zimbabwe was poised for abundance, which will see it regaining its former breadbasket status. Bishop Viniel Zhou from Zaoga preached on unity and love among Zimbabweans.

He said by spearheading the prayer initiative, the First Lady had shown that Zimbabwe is a God-fearing nation.

He prayed for peace, love and unity to prevail in the country. Apostle Latico Sande of Jesus Alive Ministries touched on Zimbabwe being a healthy nation.

“We are gathered here for a solution to the problems the country is facing. He has done it before and he will do it again, he has never failed us. We are calling for restoration. We want a healthy nation. Hear us Lord,” he said.

Other preachers present were Reverend Edmore Chiota from Methodist, Dr Patience Hove, Bishop Gift Marufu, Rev Dr Lucky Mutanga and Reverend Chikeya.

The First Lady and the worshippers left the National Day of Prayer positive that change and fruitful returns were near.