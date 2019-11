The Government’s policy on charging people from overseas to use the NHS is putting vulnerable people’s lives at risk, campaigners have warned.

In recent years the rules have been tightened so the NHS has to charge up front for any non-urgent treatment.

But now it’s emerged that a man who came to this country from Zimbabwe as a teenager was sent a bill for more than £93,000 after he suffered a stroke and spent two weeks in a coma.

Melissa Smith: Simba’s partner