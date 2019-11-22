JUST IN: Government authorise Mutare City Council to use devolution funds

Manicaland Correspondent

GOVERNMENT has authorised Mutare City Council to use some of the devolution funds disbursed to them to repair schools damaged by heavy rains this week.

Speaking during the tour of the affected schools, Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo said the local authority could use some of the funds to ensure that learners were not inconvenienced by the damages.

“The devolution funds given to provinces should be put to good use for the benefit of future generations and that is why education is one of the priorities of these funds. The local authority should therefore use the funds to finish off repairing these roofs,” said Minister Moyo.

Several schools and institutions suffered massive damages to infrastructure following heavy rains accompanied by strong winds that occurred in Mutare.

Rooftops were blown off classroom blocks at Chirovakamwe Primary School in Dangamvura and Hobhouse Primary School.

Yesterday, several buildings at Elise Gledhill High School in Sakubva were also left without rooftops following a hailstorm, which also damaged the school’s perimeter wall. The storm also damaged several buildings at Mutare Teacher’s College.