JUST IN: Higher denominations coming

Zvamaida Murwira

Senior Reporter

Government will soon unveil higher denominations of money to bring convenience to the transacting public but has to do so with caution to avoid inflationary pressures, Secretary for Finance and Economic Development, Mr George Guvamatanga has said.

He said some coins and bond notes will gradually be withdrawn from circulation when Government ultimately introduce higher denominations.

Mr Guvamatanga said this today while responding to questions from journalists during a media briefing in Harare that was organised by Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube.