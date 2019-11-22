UZ cancels medical examinations

The Department of Surgery in the College of Health Sciences at the University of Zimbabwe said no medical examinations will be held this November.

In an internal memo addressed to medical students, the department’s chairperson Mr David Muchuweti said the academic environment is not conducive to mount credible examinations.

He said students will be informed as and when conditions will be suitable to hold the said examinations.

Mr Muchuweti said this decision followed deliberations from the departmental board, which saw it fit to halt any examinations for now.

“The departmental Board of Surgery has deliberated on the issue of examinations for this year and has made the following resolutions:

“The academic environment is not conducive to mount credible examinations. The department will not be offering any examinations for now.

“The board will inform you as and when conditions will be suitable to hold the said examinations,” reads part of the memo.

The latest decision followed concerns by the students indicating that they were not ready for examinations owing to the on-going industrial action in public health institutions, which made it difficult for them to partake their practicals in public health facilities.