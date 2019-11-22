JUST IN: Dubai official jets in

Blessings Chidakwa

Herald Correspondent

President Mnangagwa’s visit to United Arab Emirates this week has started bearing fruits as an official from the oil-rich country has jetted into the country to scout for investment opportunities, a Cabinet Minister has said.

The visit follows President Mnangagwa’s tour of the UAE during which he marketed Zimbabwe to potential investors at the just-ended 5th Global Business Forum on Africa.

A high-powered business delegation from UAE is expected soon to further assess business prospects offered by the country under the new dispensation.

Fielding questions from journalists during the post Cabinet briefing yesterday, Finance and Economic Development Minister said the UAE official arrived in the country on Wednesday.

“After the meetings this week, they have already sent someone from UAE and that person arrived here on Wednesday, scouting for business opportunities then they will then send a delegation,” he said.