Songbird defies past

RISING Zvishavane-based gospel singer Gracious Sithole’s decision to venture into gospel took a lot of courage given her chequered past during which she was expelled from school for having love affairs with boys.

BY CHELSEA MUSAFARE

The 19-year-old songbird, who is revelling in the glory of her single Ndisunungurei — a precursor to her debut album set for release next year — said although people labelled her a “prostitute” after the incident, she has since turned a new leaf.

The up-and-coming musician told NewsDay Life & Style that she turned to God following the incident and received counselling which helped her move on with her life.

“I then enrolled with Women University in Africa where I am studying Social Work so that I can motivate other people who are going through such an experience,” she said.

After establishing a working relationship with Verenga Empire Entertainment, a recording company in Zvishavane, Sithole released her debut single last month under the supervision of the company’s general manager Modester Tevera.

“My father inspired me to venture into singing but as I got into the industry knowing that I had a past that could overshadow my gospel career, I once considered quitting,” she said, adding that Tevera encouraged her to turn her mistakes into a testimony. In the song Ndisunungurei, Sithole appeals to society to forgive her for her past mistakes.