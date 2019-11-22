ED to officiate at cultural indaba

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa and First lady Auxillia are expected to officiate at the two-day Bulawayo Cultural and Intellectual Property Conference at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe next week.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

The conference — which will be held on November 29 and 30 under the theme: Leveraging Arts, Culture and Heritage for Enhanced Productivity, Job Creation and Economic Growth —is meant to enable participants to explore themes of culture-led urban regeneration, intellectual property rights and expansion of market linkages.

The indaba is also a follow-up to a stakeholders’ consultation workshop held in Harare last month under the auspices of the Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation ministry. One of the organisers, Sarah Mpofu-Sibanda, told a Press briefing yesterday that the conference theme was aligned with the 2020 national budget theme and their hope was that interacting with the President would have a positive impact on the industry.

Mpofu-Sibanda said the conference would engage the presidium for purposes of championing advocacy for meaningful and sustainable reform in the industry. “Aware that engagements have over the years been conducted ad infinitum, this conference seeks to cause the formulation of a time-bound action matrix that compels ministries, departments and (government) agencies to deliver on specific action points,” she said.

Albert Nyathi, one of the event co-ordinators, said the event afforded the creative industry a chance to air their views.

“This event is the first of its kind and is important in ensuring that the creative economy is viable and vibrant. Another one will be held in Harare for coming up with comprehensive solutions to the challenges faced by the creatives. The event will be held at the National Gallery in Harare to cater for the northern region,” he said.