Tragic end to $200 swimming bet

TWO men drowned in a dam in Juru, Mashonaland East, after they had made a $200 bet to swim in a race across the water body last week.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

The bodies of Marshall Dhlamini (25) and Benjamin Dick (25) all of Mushinje Farm were retrieved by the police sub-aqua unit.

Mashonaland East acting provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Misheck Denhere yesterday confirmed the incident.

“I confirm receiving a case involving two men who drowned in a dam in Juru. We urge the public not to attempt swimming in dams and crossing flooded rivers to avoid such incidences. Moreover, as the rainy seasons starts, people should (not) attempt crossing flooded streams and rivers,” he said.

On November 12, at around 5pm, the deceased persons teamed up with their colleagues Tatenda Chigwida, Vitalis Matambo and Owen Rawani to Musinje Dam to bath.

It is reported that upon arrival, Dhlamini challenged Dick for a swimming race across the dam with the winner taking home $200.

Dick accepted the challenge and the two embarked on the race across the dam.

It is reported that while swimming back the duo got exhausted at the centre of the dam and drowned.

Their colleagues rushed home and alerted the farm owner who reported the matter to the police.

The police sub aqua unit was called and retrieved the bodies before conveying them to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary for post-mortem.