Most services back to normal: EcoCash

EcoCash says most of its critical services are now stable and back to normal, with customers now able to carry out transactions on the platform without facing challenges following glitches stemming from a recent systems upgrade.

By Staff Reporter

Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe chief executive officer Eddie Chibi said services such as send money, airtime recharge (for self and for others), banking services, merchant payments (using merchant codes), cash-in and cash-out, customer balance enquiries, payroll, mobile business wallet services, remittances and agents service were now quite stable and working well.

He said that their teams will continue to work flat out with their experts on the ground to iron out any outstanding issues such as online merchant payments, the EcoCash application and clearing any customer experience issues.

“We are very grateful to our customers for their support and patience at this time, and commit to do everything in our power to deliver the world class service that the public and our customers have come to expect and to enjoy,” Chibi said.

EcoCash carried out a planned major upgrade of its platform at the weekend to enhance security, system availability and greater capacity along with improved user experience.