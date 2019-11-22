JUST IN: Pac public hearings aborted

Farirai Machivenyika

The public hearings by the Public Accounts Committee have been abandoned for the second week running after Zanu PF legislators demanded the recusal of Mr Tendai Biti from chairing proceedings following the MDC Alliance’s refusal to recognise President Mnangagwa as the legitimate Head of State and Government.

The objection against Mr Biti’s chairmanship was raised by Chegutu West representative Cde Dexter Nduna and was supported by Chipinge South representative Cde Enoch Porusingazi and Mberengwa North’s Tafanana Zhou.

The meeting was aborted when officials from Fertiliser, Seed and Grain were giving evidence on their role in the Command Agriculture Programme.