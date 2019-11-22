Truck falls into ‘pothole’ in Bulawayo

A DRIVER in Bulawayo was left fuming at local authorities after his truck plunged into a ditch that swallowed half his vehicle, as he swerved to avoid another pothole on the Old Khami Road on Friday morning.

When Sunday News got on the scene of the bizarre accident that saw early Friday morning traffic come to halt on the usually busy road, the driver, who refused to be identified, said he would institute legal proceedings against the Bulawayo City Council for any losses incurred from the accident, as he believed he should not bear the brunt of their negligence.

The driver did not have any visible injuries while no other vehicle was involved in the accident.

More to follow…

