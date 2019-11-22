Chris Brown reportedly welcomes 2nd child

Chris Brown and girfriend Ammika

Chris Brown has reportedly become a father for the second time.

The 30-year-old rapper – who already has five-year-old daughter Royalty with his former partner Nia Guzman – is believed to have welcomed a son with his ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris.

Chris and Ammika are yet to confirm the news, but sources reported the news to Page Six.

Whilst the former couple haven’t publicly spoken about their tot’s rumoured birth, they have both taken to social media to post cryptic messages, which fans of the ‘No Guidance’ hitmaker believe could be about their new arrival.

Ammika posted on her Instagram story on Thursday: “I was in love, when I first saw you.”