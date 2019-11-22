All set for Zim Summer Series

Preparations for this year’s premier motocross event, the Zimbabwe Summer Series set for the iconic Donnybrook Park in Harare next month are going on well with the organisers bracing for about 50 participants.

By Freeman Makopa

The Zimbabwe Summer Series is a three-day annual motorcycling event, which is held during the second week of December, and marks the end of the motocross season in the country.

The tournament comprises two supercross events on the nights of December 11 and 13, and a full day of motocross action on December 15.

Event co-ordinator Gary Grainger expressed satisfaction over the preparations and highlighted that this year’s event attracted 50 racers from around Zimbabwe and South Africa.

“Preparations went on well. For this year, I think it’s going to be more competitive as we are expecting 40 to 50 participants from around the country and two others from South Africa, Tristan Purdron and Maddy Malan who will be competing in the MX1 450 class. We are just left with final touch-ups in making sure that we host this huge competition successfully.

“We are happy that we will also have the foreign flavour which means the completion is going to be stiff in this year’s Summer Series and (the foreign duo) will be competing against some of the country’s top riders,” he said.