JUST IN-Chinwanda new HAZ resident

Columbus Mabika, Herald Reporter

Holiday Inn Harare general manager Mr Clive Chinwada has today been elected Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe (HAZ) president at the association’s annual general meeting in Mutare.

Mr Farai Chimba of the Victoria Falls Hotel was elected first vice president while Mr Brian Nyakutombwa of Montclair Hotel and Casino is the second vice president.

HAZ is the trade association representing and promoting the interests of owners and operators of hotels, restaurants, clubs and related establishments throughout Zimbabwe.

HAZ has been in existence for 71 years and represents an important constituency given the hospitality sector’s status as a major employer, earner of foreign currency and contributor to the national economy.