Mutambara savages Mnangagwa over street names

Arthur Guseni Oliver Mutambara

Former Deputy Prime Minister in the Government of National Unity Professor Arthur Mutambara has hit out at President Emmerson Mnangagwa over the change of street names saying the “incompetent” Zanu-PF leader wants to immortalise himself.

Mnangagwa’s government announced the change of street names on Monday where 8 roads in the equal number of cities were named after the President.

The controversial move drew a lot of criticism with local councils arguing that the government had jumped the gun with the name changes as thadt was their prerogative.

Mutambara joined in the criticism saying Mnangagwa wanted to stamp his name in history whether or not he stays in power.

“An incompetent ED wants to immortalise himself whether he falls or prevails. All the other name changes are to cover-up this wicked ambition. His name must be called in 8 cities every day, forever. That’s the ‘big idea’ while the Zimbabwe degenerates into mayhem. How low can you sink, ” said Mutambara.

Veteran broadcaster Ezra Tshisa Sibanda also lampooned the street name changes which he said is an insult to the people of Bulawayo.

Sibanda was aggrieved by the naming of 6th Avenue in Bulawayo after Mnangagwa who was instrumental in the Gukurahundi genocide that targeted the people of Matabeleland.