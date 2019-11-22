Govt snubs Tsvangirai in new road names

Government yesterday resolved to rename a number of streets and buildings in Harare, Bulawayo and several other cities and towns in the country after President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the late former army commander Solomon Mujuru as well as the late former First Lady Sally Mugabe.

BY MOSES MATENGA

However, the late former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai’s name was not considered despite moves by the City of Harare to have him honoured by having a street named after him.

Also snubbed was Dumiso Dabengwa in the roads-renaming exercise.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet media briefing last night, acting Information minister Mangaliso Ndlovu said Enterprise Road would be renamed Emmerson Mnangagwa Road.

Mnangagwa will also have roads named after him in Kwekwe, Bindura, Gweru, Masvingo, Mutare, Chinhoyi and Chegutu.

“It’s only the sitting President who has a road or building named after him when he is alive,” Ndlovu said.

Selous Avenue in Harare has been renamed John Landa Nkomo Avenue after the late Vice-President, while Cameron Street will be renamed after his predecessor, Joseph Msika.

The late Mujuru, a decorated former army commander who died in a mysterious inferno at his Beatrice farm in 2011, had Kirkman Road named after him, while Charter Road will be named after the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

Livingstone Avenue will be renamed OR Tambo, after South Africa’s anti-apartheid hero and African National Congress stalwart Oliver Tambo.

Harare Central Hospital was renamed Sally Mugabe Hospital.

In Bulawayo, 6th Avenue will now be named after Mnangagwa, while Collenbrander Avenue is going to be renamed Lookout Masuku.

In Mutare, Aerodrome Road will be named after the late national hero Kumbirai Kangai, while Jelf Road is going to renamed Edgar Tekere Road.

In Gutu, Gutu District Office will take the new name Maud Muzenda, after the late wife to the late former Vice-President Simon Muzenda.