Dodo relishes Dynamos clash

CAPS United coach Darlington Dodo says he is happy to meet bitter rivals Dynamos at a time they are in good form after an unbeaten run stretching 19 games, setting up a potentially explosive derby on Sunday.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The city rivals clash in the Harare derby at the National Sports Stadium in a match significant for both sides.

Caps are bidding for the championship and lead the league table with 55 points, two ahead of nearest challengers Chicken Inn and FC Platinum with only three rounds of matches left in the campaign, while Dynamos, on fifth place with 44 points are fighting for a top four finish.

“Derbies are always difficult and it will not be easy facing Dynamos. But I am happy we are facing them at a time they are enjoying good form. It makes it interesting, it even motivates us. But looking at the boys at training, there is great desire, there is hunger and enthusiasm. We really want to win this one and we are going for maximum points and nothing less,” Dodo said.

The Caps coach, whose side squandered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 against Yadah at the weekend, a major reversal to their championship bid, said he has had a frank discussion with his players after the drawn games which to them felt like defeats.

“After the match we had a frank discussion about the match as a team. Everyone accepted they had failed as a team and that there were some individuals who didn’t apply themselves. We have since corrected what we did wrong and are looking forward to the match against Dynamos.”

Caps, though will be without top forward John Zhuwawo who is suspended for accumulating three yellow cards in previous matches. Zhuwawo is the club’s top scorer with 10 goals, but Dodo will not run out of options as he has Newman Sianchali to look up to. Sianchali, who scored a double in the victory over ZPC Kariba, missed the drawn game against Yadah due to injury, but bounces back for the Harare derby. First choice goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga, who was substituted after 29 minutes, when he sustained an injury, has started training, but will have to pass a late fitness test.

They face a Dynamos side that last tasted defeat way back in June. The Glamour Boys are unbeaten in their last 19 matches, but 14 of those matches ended in draws while they won just five, the Glamour Boys have undergone a transformation since the arrival of Tonderai Ndiraya.