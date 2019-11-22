Ndiraya warns Caps

DYNAMOS coach Tonderai Ndiraya admitted that Caps United have the better squad than his, but believes the Glamour Boys are more than capable of beating their city rivals when the two giants clash in the Harare derby at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday, a feat that will wreck the Green Machine’s title bid.

BY HENRY MHARA

The two teams face off at a time Caps are desperate for maximum points to remain at the top of the log with three matches to go, while Dynamos want to finish the season in the top four.

But Dynamos’ biggest motivation will be to make sure that Makepekepe does not win the title.

Caps are two points clear at the top heading into the weekend, but might finish the campaign on third position if they lose this one.

Ndiraya made no secret of his admiration of what their biggest rival has achieved this season.

“Caps are where they are because they have better quality than us. That is the honest truth,” Ndiraya said.

“We are where we are because we have been rebuilding, we have a new team and naturally we expect to improve with time. So we have seen individual improvement from the players and also as a team.

It is that improvement which is giving us hope. Because of the quality we have we couldn’t fight with the big boys, but credit to the boys for what they have achieved this season. We have gone for almost 20 matches unbeaten, and with the quality that we have, with the youngsters in the team, that is not a mean achievement.”

Dynamos are unbeaten in their last 19 matches and they have vowed to continue with their undefeated streak until the end of the season.

“We want to add this match to our unbeaten run. We want to remain undefeated in the remaining three matches. We want to get to 23 games undefeated. But most importantly we want maximum points in the remaining matches so that we can push to get into the top four. It’s very possible, it’s very achievable.”

Dynamos are fifth on the log standings and two points away from the top four, but could also plummet drastically down the ladder to tenth if they lose this match.

“The derby is going to be a difficult match, but always exciting. We all have something to fight for, so they won’t be any friendship there. The preparations for the match have been good. Caps United are fighting for the championship, and we are pushing to get into the top four. We have done really well to get where we are and we have a great chance now to finish up there.”