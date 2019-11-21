Madoro continues to shine

Fungayi Munyoro Sports Correspondent

MUTARE-based table tennis ace Trust Madoro’s star continues to shine, with the 10-year-old bagging a silver medal at the just ended Zambia Chinese Ambassador’s Table Tennis Championship 2019. The tournament was held at the Lusaka Olympic Youth Development Centre in Zambia over the weekend.

Madoro is the current Zimbabwe top seed in the Under-13 category having won several prizes at local and regional tournaments. Recently he came first in the Manicaland Closed Table Tennis Championship held recently in Mutare in the Under-16 boys’ category.

Madoro, who has been enjoying a phenomenal career, was in top form during this tournament.

Zimbabwe was represented by eight junior and two senior players at the regional tournament. The event attracted players from hosts Zambia, Malawi, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and Kenya.

Speaking after the tournament, Madoro said he was hoping to continue with the good form in upcoming tournaments.

“I hope to continue with the top form that I am in right now. The Zambia tournament was not easy at all but I had to fight hard. I then settled for a silver medal. I wish to work harder in the upcoming tournaments so that I claim a gold medal,” he said.

Zimbabwe Table Tennis Union treasury Ntokozo Moyo applauded Madoro’s efforts. Zimbabwe Table Tennis Union Coaches’ Commission secretary Kudakwashe Madoro said Zimbabwe had eight representatives comprising three junior boys, five junior girls and two senior players. He also said lack of sponsorship has hampered the development of the sport.

“The tournament was very tough and all the countries played so well. Trust did very well. He was number one during the group stages only to lose in the finals. He displayed a good game. We faced a lot of challenges. Table tennis does not have any sponsors and we funded ourselves to and fro. We also felt out of place since all the countries had branded kits. We are appealing to the business community to come on board and sponsor us,” he said.

Madoro is preparing to take part in the Tanzania Open Table Tennis Tournament in January next year and the Namibia Junior Championship in February.