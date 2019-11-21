Mangudya calls for maximum productivity on farms

Samuel Kadungure Acting News Editor

FARM productivity and confidence are the two key fundamental variables which the country should work on to ensure stability of the local currency, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Mangudya has said.

In an interview with The Manica Post in Rusape, Dr Mangudya said world over, stability of currencies is underpinned by productivity and not by word of mouth.

“Productivity and confidence in this country are the two fundamental variables that we need to work on. The stability of currencies in the world is determined by productivity and confidence. You cannot have a currency which is not underpinned by production. You cannot have a currency that is underpinned by word of mouth.

“What is lacking in Zimbabwe is productivity as evidenced by the output gap. The output gap can be seen by the importation of things like wheat. We are importing 40 000 metric tonnes of wheat per month for bread, yet we have farms that should be productive.

“Productivity is not there, we import cooking oil because we do not have enough soya beans, yet Zimbabwe has farmers that should produce soyabeans for cooking oil production; this is another output gap. We are now importing maize because of drought to feed the people, making the demand for foreign currency in this country is high.

“As the rains fall this year, we want everyone to be productive since it is the only way we can resolve and create these fundamental missing links in our economy and also create confidence coming from productivity and social cohesion,” said Dr Mangudya.

“People in this country do not pull together. We need to be a united people as it is said ‘united we stand, divided we fall’. We need to have social cohesion, unity of purpose, be one people with one vision for our country. These are the fundamentals we need to continue working on, so it is not about the foreign currency exchange rate or the currency, no, the major issue is about production. Zimbabwe must produce,” said Dr Mangudya.

“The reason why we went to the war of liberation was because we wanted to have our land. That land should be used to produce wheat, maize and soyabeans. We need people to improve on land preparation, make sure that whenever they are given equipment they utilise it for the benefit of the country. We need people with national interest at heart,” he said.

Government has been challenged to downsize or repossess under-utilised farms to spur production and restore dignity on the farms as some are holding onto the properties for speculative and prestige purposes.

Most farms in Manicaland, especially those along major highways, have been neglected, vandalised and turned into white elephants. The farms were highly productive prior to their allocation to the current crop of farmers and only very few have justified their presence on the farms through high productivity.

“We need people with more national interests than personal interests, people who are dedicated and focused. Once our people understand that we then can give them the right level of funding to till the land and produce what we need in this country,” he said.

Dr Mangudya said Government had injected millions into Command Agriculture to boost productivity.

If done properly, Command Agriculture had capacity to unlock the country’s potential to produce enough to meet her food and nutritional security levels, fill strategic grain reserves and surplus to export.

The programme has, however, been infiltrated by some charlatans whose mentality is on self-enrichment and not to provide the nation with sustainable food security.

“Yes, increasing productivity is doable, and the root cause of these things is determination, commitment, passion and purpose. We need people with purpose and passion to produce and once we produce more from the land, it means we have enough raw materials that go into the manufacturing sector and create employment. That is the magic behind it; production and the right level of thinking.

“Government, not the RBZ, is putting money into Command Agriculture so that farmers produce, but productivity is low. People are producing, but production is lower than what we expect.

“For example, this year we are expecting between 100 000 and 120 000 metric tonnes of wheat against the 460 000mt we consume per year.

“The 120 000mt is just around two to three months of wheat supply in Zimbabwe, and for nine months we will be importing. The point is, yes, the farmers are producing, but not enough to feed ourselves, so we end up importing wheat, and by so doing we are exporting jobs and foreign currency that we need here to import fuel. This is what we expect Zimbabweans to work on,” said Dr Mangudya.