Dawn of new era for Afro-jazz diva

Liberty Dube Entertainment Correspondent

WHEN she joined the Chiredzi Primary School traditional dance group at the tender age of three, rising Afro-jazz diva Rutendo Jackie never thought she would be one of the most sought-after artistes in the country.

Born Rutendo Jaqueline Ngoreta, the silky-voiced diva will mark her entrance into the mainstream music arena with the release of her debut six-track album next Saturday.

The album is titled “Love Me as I am”.

It comprises of tracks like “Usandisiye”, “KwaMutare”, “Kumafaro”, “Vabereki Vangu”, “Buyisa Nkomo” and “It’s Your Love”.

The album unveiling will be held at a Mutare hotel where she will be backed by her Afro Blue Band and seasoned jazz artiste Victor Kunonga.

Rutendo Jackie believes she can be a force to reckon withat home and abroad through her vibrant Afro-jazz genre.

Rutendo is married and a mother of two and director of RJ Collection. Her goal is to break barriers and thrive in the male-dominated industry and spread her musical prowess globally.

She released her debut video titled “Buyisa Buyisa Nkomo”, which was directed by Blaqs Vusa Hlatshwayo.

She said her album was about appreciating African culture, commitment, love, the wonder and beauty of the Eastern Highlands.

“I co-composed the song ‘KwaMutare’ with Praise Peterson and the song appreciates the beauty of my home town — Mutare. There is also a track titled ‘Kumafaro’ in which I encourage people to stay happy and celebrate life in the face of adversity.

“This is a dream come true. I am glad to unveil the new project to the world. I realised my passion for music when I was in Grade Three and joined the school traditional dance group. I also nurtured my musical talent through a supportive family. I come from a musical background. All my brothers are musicians and I can say music is in our blood,” she said.