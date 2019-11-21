Sungura, Zimdancehall treat for Mutare fans

Fungayi Munyoro Entertainment Correspondent

IT will be a clash of giants as sungura and Zimdancehall icons — Alick Macheso and Seh Calaz — descend on Mutare for a potentially explosive gig at the Platinum Leisure Centre, tonight.

Award-winning chanter Seh Calaz is back at the Leisure Centre after a two-year sabbatical.

Calaz, who rose to stardom with songs “Mabhanditi” and “Kwatakabva Kwakasiya Siyana”, has promised fire-works.

He is currently riding on the crest of the hit song “Reurura”, which features, Madzibaba Dhuterere.

He urged Zimdancehall fans to come in their numbers.

“As usual, we will not disappoint. We are ready for this highly explosive gig. It will be a mixture of old and new songs and our fans must expect the best,” he said.

Macheso’s manager, Tich Makahamadze, echoed the same sentiments.

“We are descending on Mutare and like always will deliver what we know best. We promise the best sungura music to our fans,” he said.

Macheso is one of the most sought-aftersSungura artistes in the country.

He last put up a spirited performance in Mutare in August when he shared the stage with Sulumani Chimbetu.

One of the show organisers, who spoke to the Weekender Entertainment, said all was set for the event.

“All is set for the show which will see high-flying artistes sharing the stage. The sungura and dancehall-starved fans in the city should expect captivating performances by the two artistes. Fans should come in their numbers and dance the night away,” said the official.

The show starts at 8pm.