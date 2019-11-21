Huge boost for Rusape hospital

Lovemore Kadzura Rusape Correspondent

RUSAPE General Hospital has received a major boost following timely intervention by a local non-governmental organisation which has installed a massive solar system to light its critical maternity wing.

Family Action for Community Empowerment (FACE) Zimbabwe sourced the equipment from its Swedish partners through the Engineers Without Borders.

The installed system costs around US$15 000.

The solar panels have a 25-year lifespan while the batteries will last for 10 years.

FACE Zim executive director Mr Portifer Guta said they moved in to assist the maternity wing first as it plays a critical role in the provision of maternal health.

He said talks with their partners were in progress to extend to solar project to other key sections of the hospital like the theatre, laboratory and radiography.

“We noted that the hospital is not being spared the current power cuts and we engaged our partners who agreed to assist. We got in touch with our friends in Sweden, who linked us to the Engineers Without Borders for this assistance. Availability of power at in maternity section of the hospital is crucial because it helps to combat complications associated with child birth.

“This is our initiative in complementing Government efforts to reduce maternal and child mortality in Zimbabwe. No woman or child should die during birth. We are engaging our funders so that we extend this initiative to areas such as the theatre, laboratory and radiography. For sustainability purposes we have trained six electricians from the public works, the hospital and community to repair and maintain the newly installed solar system,” said Mr Guta.

Makoni District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr Tendai Nyafesu said the intervention by FACE Zim could not have come at a better time as the hospital was grappling with power outages and the associated high costs of power generators.

“Our hospital is not being spared the power cuts. We are hard hit and often rely on generators, which are very expensive to run. The installation of the solar system means we now have uninterrupted power supply, which makes our operations smooth sailing,” said Dr Nyafesu.

Acting Makoni district development coordinator (DDC) Mr Darlington Museka applauded the gesture by FACE Zim and encouraged other organisations to implement projects that impact communities positively.

The maternity ward has 25 beds manned by 30 nurses. The wing also has a stand-alone theatre room.

It serves as a referral centre for 58 clinics in the district. About 300 pregnant mothers pass through its wards every month.

It is, however, facing shortages of sundries such as gloves, BP testing machines among others.