Yes, you can wear jeans to the office

WE’VE all been there. You wake up in the morning and try on five different outfits only to end up with piles of clothes all over your floor. Fun! But choosing what to wear to work doesn’t have to be stressful, especially if the dress code at your office leans toward a casual direction.

The right pair of jeans can go a long way in the office. Dark shades are especially flattering. Pairing the dark denim with a turtleneck and blazer particularly slimming tops that enhance your body’s shape. Once happy hour rolls around, switch out the turtleneck for a bar-worthy silk top and delicate gold jewellery.

Quite a number of offices have, at a minimum, a casual Friday where wearing jeans is encouraged.

More and more offices, however, are embracing the spirit of permitting their employees to wear jeans to work almost everyday.

There is a catch. In most cases you are still expected to look like a professional despite the casual allure of denim.

A darker rinse looks more

professional

A darker rinse jean is considered to be the standard for a more professional denim look.

Denim with a lighter wash is considered to carry a more casual tone that might not be suitable for all offices.

Choose darker blue and black hues for a more professional look.

Shoes matter

To keep the look pulled together and professional, veer towards the direction of shoes you might otherwise wear at the office.

Think structured pumps, professional looking wedges, and well-fitting flats.

Definitely steer away from sneakers and anything which looks too casual.

Pull it all together with a great blazer

A tailored blazer that fits well is exactly what is needed to take a casual pair of jeans to the next level. Do not just think you have to stick to the basic black blazer.

Depending on how much freedom you have in regards to sartorial creativity, experiment with different colours and lengths for a look that is unique, chic, and still acceptable for professional norms.

Keep it clean

No matter how hard you try, quite distressed denim cannot be upgraded to a very professional look.

The intrinsic nature of torn and shredded denim does not translate well to a professional office look. There are some exceptions of course, especially for those who work in creative industries.

You could try a trouser jeans style with a crease in the middle for a look which combines the feel of pants and jeans.

For men

Casual Friday seems to have taken over the entire week, as many workplaces have relaxed their definition of business casual to loosely include jeans. And even though “everyone does it,” you should still stay alert to the impression you make upon your clients, superiors, and co-workers.

This does not mean you should reserve jeans for Fridays only. It means to take care in how you wear your jeans, keeping the style appropriate for the workplace. Here are some do’s and don’ts of wearing jeans to work.

The do’s of wearing jeans to work

A boot cut, slimmer fit or straight fit jean looks current and pulled together without being too trendy.

Darker denim tends to look dressier than light-wash jeans, so wear denim that leans toward the darker shades of blue.

Black or grey denim are both popular again. Find a wash that has no distressing or that looks slightly worn rather than a full-on distressed wash jean, making it look more professional and less trendy.

Pair dark denim with a pair of black dress shoes and a black or navy blue blazer. Or, try a lighter wash jean with a patterned blazer or fitted brown leather jacket with brown dress shoes. These are very smart looks.

Wear a bright colour short-sleeved polo shirt with dark denim. The darker denim pairs well with bold colours but be sure the polo shirt is more fitted and not sloppy.

A cardigan over a button-up dress shirt or a v-neck sweater over a fitted undershirt will dress up a pair of jeans. As well, a simple fitted button-up dress shirt and tie go well with a slim-fit pair of jeans and a blazer.

The don’ts of wearing jeans to work

Skinny jeans are not appropriate for most workplaces as they are too casual and youthful, perhaps giving the impression that you do not take your work seriously.

Baggy jeans are sloppy and leave a bad impression, particularly if your backside shows anytime you bend over and reach for something.

Rips, tears, and frays are never appropriate for a professional environment. Save your trendier distressed jeans for when you go out at night.

Some workplaces may tolerate a casual T-shirt and jeans, but to make a professional impression, steer clear of this look. Try wearing a polo instead of a T-shirt.

Never mistake jeans you do yard work in for jeans that are appropriate for the workplace. Jeans should never be soiled or dirty, otherwise, people will question your personal hygiene.

Embellishments such as patchwork, rhinestones, or studs of any kind will ensure you are the subject of unfavourable office talk.