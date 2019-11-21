Hailstorm piles misery on Chimanimani schools

Takunda Maodza Manicaland Bureau Chief

VIOLENT storms destroyed three schools in Chimanimani East last recently, The Manica Post can confirm.

Last Saturday, a storm ravaged Nyambeya Primary School destroying seven classrooms and a teacher’s house. The destruction left four grades (from ECD to Grade 4) without a roof over their heads.

Five blocks at Kwirire Primary School also had their roofs blown off last Thursday, leaving pupils with no classes.

The storm also destroyed teachers’ houses.

Also affected by the rains was Manase Primary School.

The Manica Post visited Kwirire Primary School and discovered that five blocks had their roofs smashed while some tents that were housing 70 Early Childhood Education (ECD) pupils had been razed.

Fortunately, the school authorities had dismissed pupils early upon sensing danger.

“After sensing danger we dismissed all pupils at 2pm. Had we not done that this could have been a disaster considering the extent of damage caused by the storm. On a normal day lessons end at 4pm,” said school head Mr Twoboy Mapooze Sithole.

Chimanimani Rural District Council owns the school, which was built in 1982 with an enrolment of 1 154 pupils.

Two teachers’ houses also had their roofs blown off at the school.

“This is a disaster. We need urgent assistance as a school. The community is incapacitated and cannot render any assistance to the school. We need partners to rebuild the school,” said Mr Sithole.

Mr Sithole said the school was affected by Cyclone Idai in March this year and authorities were busy repairing it before the latest storm.

Manicaland provincial education director Mr Edward Shumba has directed the District Schools Inspector’s office to prepare a detailed report.

“We are not yet in a position to close the affected schools. I have asked the DSI to prepare a detailed report,” said Mr Shumba.

Meanwhile, 12 pupils at Nedziwa High School were struck by lightning on Tuesday afternoon. This happened while they were at school.

They were rushed to Mutambara Mission Hospital