Mnangagwa’s spokesperson launches scathing attack on USA

George Charamba
Charamba accused MDC Alliance of engaging in chaos in Harare on Wednesday to get a response from the police so that they allege suppression by the state.
Below is the full attack by Charamba.
Did you know know? It’s not fortuitous that MDC-A’s Chamisa set his HONA provocation yesterday, a day before the resumption of Zim/EU higher level talks set for today, 21st November, 2019, and that America which is opposed to these talks has been swift with its one-sided condemnation…of the illegal gathering, obstructive demonstrations by opposition. However you translate HONA [dry, meatless bone; or simply behold], MDC-A is hell-bent on wrecking re-engagement efforts through contrived political spectacle [behold!] to ensure sterile outcome [dry bone!].
The SADC-led African and Third World Anti-Sanctions campaign observed on October 25 rattled the West, USA especially, which is why resumption of ZIM/EU higher level re-engagement talks here is Harare creates optics of acquiescence which America abhors and detests.
In any event, America has been opposed to EU’s re-engagement thrust, which is why it seeks to either overwrite the re-engagement agenda towards a cul-de-sac, or wreck the talks altogether so EU and USA are once more at one against Zimbabwe. Repeated defeat of MDC in by-elections has not helped USA strategy on Zimbabwe, much of it resting on an effective and even violent opposition in Zimbabwean politics.
As the US position gets unsustainable and more and more untenable, Zimbabwe and SADC should be wary of USA divisive diplomacy, including use of errant officials of sister Govts within SADC to try and suggest sagging solidarity against illegal sanctions. The past provides enough.
Examples of such contrived dissent falsely meant to symbolize weakening solidarity within SADC. Also to watch is our conscience industry – the Churches – which will become more and more strident in mounting political initiatives, many of which find echo even though absurd.