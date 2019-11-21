Edward Sadomba’s Derby swansong

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

AFTER more than a decade in the football trenches, at home and elsewhere, Dynamos captain Edward Sadomba says beating CAPS United will provide the perfect swansong for him.

The veteran striker revealed he was uncertain about his DeMbare future beyond December 31 when his contract expires. Sadomba said there was a buzz in the Dynamos camp with everyone wanting to beat CAPS United and claim the bragging rights in the capital.

The forward has played in South Africa, Mozambique, Sudan, Libya and United Arab Emirates and believes the youthful Dynamos outfit wanted to make a big statement on Sunday.

DeMbare fans have made it clear they don’t want their biggest city rivals to be crowned champions this season.

And, many of them have been coming to the Green Machine matches, especially in the capital, where they have been throwing their support behind the teams taking on Makepekepe.

After a season that has also been blighted by injuries, Sadomba told The Herald he would have to think long and hard before committing to play again next season.

“You don’t need anyone to motivate you when it comes to Derby matches, the build-up and the atmosphere will push you,’’ the 36-year-old said.

“This time is going to be a different ball game . . . CAPS are racing for championship and they will come out in full force.

“We are going to do our best for the club on Sunday. My contract ends on December 31st 2019 and we will see what happens after that.’’

With his team having earned the tag of draw specialists, after drawing 17 of their assignments, Sadomba acknowledged the rebuilding exercise has been a tough task for the club.

“It hasn’t been easy for us but credit should go to the management, the technical, the lads and the fans, too, who have helped us,’’ said Sadomba.

“Rebuilding is not easy but the positive side is that we now have the foundation because most of the players were playing in their first season in the PSL.

“The lows from my side, I got too many injuries but thank God I’m well now. . . the positive side is that we have a foundation now.

“We just want to end the season on a positive note and a big thank to our fans as they pushed us well.”

While Dynamos have Sadomba in the fold, CAPS United veteran Method Mwanjali has been sidelined from the Derby which would also have served as his swansong match in the high-profile game

Before he got injured, the former Warriors captain had indicated he was going to retire at the end of the season.

His absence, especially his leadership qualities to organise his defence very well, have been badly missed by the Green Machine in recent weeks.