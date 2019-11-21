‘It will get worse!’ Mnangagwa advisor warns

Shingi Munyeza

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Advisory Committee member Dr Shingi Munyeza has warned Zimbabweans that things will get worse if they do not unite and find each other in solving the challenges affecting the country.

Said Munyeza, “If we don’t stop our current behaviors and realize we are all Zimbabweans seeking a better life – IT WILL GET WORSE. If we don’t engage in a genuine dialogue at all levels – IT WILL GET WORSE. If we expect someone else to come and help us – IT WILL GET WORSE.”

Munyeza said the time for name calling has to come to end because the road ahead was going to worse that what Zimbabweans have experienced so far.

“It’s no longer about calling a spade a spade, we have done that over and over again. More will die in their homes as hospitals continue to be shut. You either believe what I say or wait for the worst so you believe.”

When asked what he was doing to solve the situation and hold leaders to account Munyeza said, “You expecting from me and you not doing anything means it will get worse. Start at the local level by holding them to account. Start with your councillors.”

Zimbabwe has been experience rapid economic decline since November 2017. Civil servants are paid a salary of 1000Rand while Doctors get US$100.