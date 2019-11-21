Glow Petroleum beat ZDF

Sports Reporter

GLOW Petroleum on Thursday put up a brave fight to beat favourites ZDF Queens in their backyard 47-45 in a Rainbow Amateur Netball League match at Harare Metropolitan Police.

The Perpetua Siyachitema coached side had a shaky start to the game before they got their act together to emerge winners in a closely contested encounter.

The first quarter ended 12-12 before Glow broke away in the second quarter to take a five goals lead with the score line at 25-20 going into half time as their goal shooter Unkemetse Mabuku partnered by goal attack Caren Zulu rose to the occasion to inspire their team to a deserved victory.

They maintained the upper hand in the third and fourth quarter although ZDF were threatening to turn the tables in their favour.

Glow will take on Ngezi on Friday in their last game of the season.