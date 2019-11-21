Zimbabwe main opposition leader sends envoy to President Mnangagwa

HARARE – MDC leader Nelson dispatched Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) to meet President Emmerson Mnangagwa and indicate that he is willing to sit with him and dialogue.

This was revealed by ZANU PF National Spokesperson Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo who told state media that, “The President is ready to talk to anyone. I understand the MDC leader met with Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC).

“Chamisa told Bishop Mutendi that MDC-A was willing to talk to President Mnangagwa anytime. He must do a follow up with the envoy. I hope that is the right thing to do.”

Chamisa has refused to join POLAD the platform that brings together all political parties that contested Presidential elections in the 2018 plebiscite.

Delivering his Hope of the Nation Address on Wednesday Chamisa said that he wanted a transitional authority to prepare comprehensive reforms that would usher in a new dispensation.

“We have to come together to find the definition of our problems. We are appealing to SADC to call Zanu-PF and MDC to engage each other for the national cause. The main show should be between Zanu-PF and MDC, but it should be done outside the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD). We are committed to dialogue outside POLAD.”

South African Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor said South Africa is ready to assist in the mediation process if it is invited to do so.

After the 2008 elections, SADC MANDATED South to mediate between MDC and ZANU PF leading to the GNU that ended in 2013.

ZANU PF has refused to meet Chamisa outside POLAD.