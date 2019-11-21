Telecel Launches Summer Bundles Promo

Mobile Operator Telecel Zimbabwe will this week launch the Sizzling Summer Bundles Promotion. The promotion will run till end of January 2020.

The promotion aims to reward loyal Telecel subscribers who subscribe to the headline data and social media bundles that include MegaBoost, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram.

To qualify, Telecel subscribers have to buy either Daily, Weekly or Monthly data bundles by dialling *470# or MegaBoost, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram bundles on *480#. Once the customer buys a bundle, they automatically earn points and stand a chance to win. The more points one accumulates, the more chances of them winning.

Weekly prizes include cash, Zesa Tokens, LTE devices and Wi-Fi routers, with the grand prize of $10 000 cash to be won at the end of the promotion.

Chief Executive Officer, Angeline Vere said the promotion is Telecel’s way of thanking and rewarding customers for their continued support throughout the year, especially with the current difficult economic conditions obtaining.

“We would like to reward our customers for being so loyal and true to us by giving them a chance to win whenever they purchase any of these selected bundles,” she added.

Mrs Vere also took the opportunity to encourage Telecel subscribers to continue recharging in order to get the very popular MegaBonus which gives a bonus on every dollar of airtime purchased. Following recent upgrades, Telecel subscribers are able to purchase their airtime via Telecash by simply dialling *888# and following easy and simple prompts.