JUST IN: ED meets Nestle delegation

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

A delegation from Switzerland headquartered food and beverage manufacturer, Nestle has paid a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa at his Munhumutapa Offices this morning.

The delegation included Mr Chris Johnson, the executive vice president and chief executive officer for Asia, Oceania and Sub-Saharan Africa, Mr Bruno Olierhoek, the chairman and managing director of Nestle South Africa and Mr Ben Ndiaye the managing director for the company’s East and Southern Africa Region.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Mr Olierhoek said his company was committed to Zimbabwe and would further invest in the country especially in supporting dairy and coffee farmers.