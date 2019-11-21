Mhofela in passionate appeal to promoters

BY CHELSEA MUSAFARE

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED Zimbabwean Afro-jazz musician Darlington “Mhofela” Tanganyika has expressed concern over the reluctance by local music promoters to support artistes who are based outside the country.

Tanganyika told NewsDay Life & Style that he and other musicians were facing challenges winning the confidence of local promoters to assist them in holding shows on the home turf.

“We are having difficulties when it comes to promoters. The challenge is that we do not have people who want to support us to have shows in Zimbabwe. They promote us here in South Africa, but when it comes to Zimbabwe, promoters are hard to come by,” he said.

The Chiweshe-born musician said he had managed to hold shows with some of his role models and great musicians that inspired his music.

“Business here in South Africa is very good and I am having countless shows. I have shared the stage with great musicians, including the late Oliver Mtukudzi, Thomas Mapfumo, Alick Macheso, Jah Prayzah, Soul Brothers, Freddy Gwala, Willom Tight, Dino Mudondo, Andy Muridzo and son of the late James Chimombe,” he said.

Tanganyika, who is currently working on two singles, Munamato and Mutei Weshiri — a song to comfort women who have lost their husbands — said he was grateful to God for guiding him in his music journey and was looking forward to doing more shows in Zimbabwe soon after sharing the stage with Jah Prayzah.

He said Tuku played an important role in his life by singing songs that uplifted him socially and spiritually.

With three albums — Rwendo, Nhiyo and Mhaiyo — under his belt, Tanganyika has also released a single titled Matitorera, a dedication to Mtukudzi.

The single Matitorera, which was recorded at Camel Studios and mixed by Isaac Sando, features Nicholas Sando Musonza on lead and acoustic, former Macheso drummer Obert Gomba, and Lucky Andries and Simon Meck on the keyboard.

Tanganyika said he was also working with Pamela Zulu, popularly known as Gonyeti, and has done collaborations with Zenzo Bhekimpilo (Zimbabwean), his producer Isaac Sande on one of his tracks Paruzevha.

He said his music calling emanated from some hardships in life, which became a source of strength.