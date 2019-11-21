I was called back on stage: Pinjisi

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

SUNGURA musician Tatenda “Spannerboy” Pinjisi (pictured) yesterday claimed he has been called back into the music industry through a dream after announcing that he was quitting the industry two months ago.

The musician has since dropped a new album titled Africa Ine Varidzi, which he also said he received in the dream.

Pinjisi told NewsDay Life & Style that although the album — which is the third in his discography — was initially titled Shamhu Yenhubu, he decided to change it following a car crash that nearly claimed his life a few months ago.

“I am back in the music industry after announcing that I was quitting due to depression and insolvency after the accident, but I was called back to the stage through dreams,” he said.

“While asleep, I would dream playing the latest album on stage, hence I followed my dream and came up with this new album. The accident also made me believe that Africa has its maker.

So when I cheated death, I changed the name Africa Ine Muridzi.”

Pinjisi used the dendera sound on the track, Dhikinya, which he said has attracted Sulumani Chimbetu and the two are now working on a collaboration.

The Saina hitmaker reiterated that he was also working with the man of the moment, gospel musician Dalington “Mambo Dhuterere” Mutseta and a Malawian musician, Saint Akazanga on other projects.