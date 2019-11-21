ZGCSA hosts green-keeping workshop

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

Newly-formed Zimbabwe Golf Course Superintendents Association (ZGCSA) have partnered with Zimbabwe Golf Association to host a two-day workshop meant to update members on the technological advances in turf, machinery and equipment management.

ZGCSA secretary-general Tizayi Tundu Sithole told NewsDay Sport that the workshop is expected to equip golf course staff with specialist skills in their work areas.

“We are hosting a two-day green-keeping workshop with relevant and reliable training. The workshop is designed to equip golf course and sports field maintenance staff with a range of specialist skills that are specific to their jobs.

“We are into sports field maintenance and management, especially golf courses. Our mandate is to spearhead golf course and sports fields’ development projects like research into sustainable golf or sports field management,” he said.

Sithole said they were targeting different sporting disciplines to help improve field management.

“We are mainly targeting golf, but other sporting disciplines such as cricket, soccer and rugby are welcome to participate. We are trying to equip people with necessary skills so that we meet international standards.

“This workshop will have an impact on the way golf courses are maintained so as to have world-class golf course in Zimbabwe. The sports turf, if well managed, will be ever green year round, that’s opening field to play for a longtime. Attendees will gain valuable educational information in turf management and the fact that we just came from South Africa where I attended a workshop and also took part in the volunteer green-keeping programme at the Nedbank Challenge Golf tournament in Sun City, will help us transfer our knowledge to them,” he added.